Film Poor Things bragged four awards at the 96th Oscar ceremony

Emma Stone’s backstage panic to Oscar win

Emma Stone caused a stir backstage while chatting with guests upon realizing her film, Poor Things had won an award at the 2024 Oscar ceremony.



In the video posted by Entertainment Tonight on TikTok, Stone was visibly engaged in conversation with husband Dave McCary when the winner was called and fellow attendee Kirsten Dunst abruptly turned around and pointed to a TV airing the ceremony.

In the freaky moment, Stone exclaimed, "Oh my god, it’s Nadia, and I love her!" as she spotted her teammates Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston winning Best Costume Design for Poor Things on the screen. Stone, in a panic, patted her husband on the chest before rushing through the backstage crowds to watch her team's acceptance speech.

Stone secured her second-Best Actress award for her role in Poor Things, which claimed four Oscars, including Best Production Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

During her acceptance speech, Stone faced a mishap, revealing in her speech that her dress’s zipper had ripped while crediting the wardrobe malfunction on Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken.

Despite the mishap, Stone highlighted the collaborative effort of the filmmaking process, stating, "It's not about me. It's about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts."

Expressing gratitude, Stone thanked her family and husband, concluding her speech with a shoutout to her 2-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, quoting Taylor Swift's lyric: "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl" from Swift's 2022 song Bigger Than the Whole Sky on her album Midnights.