Sam Asghari opens up about his past, Britney Spears in a positive light as he calls it a 'blessing'

Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears reportedly had a rude fallout and abrupt ending. But that doesn’t force the former to speak ill of the latter in public.



During an interview with People, the Iranian-born model said he had a good time with the Grammy winner and had no ill feelings toward her.

"I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point, they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together].”

He continued, “So I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."

Britney and Sam had a marital life that spanned 14 months. But the duo ended up parting ways in August 2023 due to “irreconcilable differences, that includes allegations of altercation and adultery.