Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears

Sam Asghari opens up about his past, Britney Spears in a positive light as he calls it a 'blessing'

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, March 11, 2024

Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears
Sam Asghari admirably talks about his past involving Britney Spears

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears reportedly had a rude fallout and abrupt ending. But that doesn’t force the former to speak ill of the latter in public.

During an interview with People, the Iranian-born model said he had a good time with the Grammy winner and had no ill feelings toward her.

"I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point, they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together].”

He continued, “So I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other. That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life."

Britney and Sam had a marital life that spanned 14 months. But the duo ended up parting ways in August 2023 due to “irreconcilable differences, that includes allegations of altercation and adultery.

