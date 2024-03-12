Halle Bailey opens up about her hidden pregnancy

Halle Bailey teared up during her acceptance speech

Halle Bailey finally disclosed the reasons for concealing her pregnancy from the limelight in her acceptance speech at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 7.

The Little Mermaid actress, while holding back tears, shared the beautiful experience of welcoming her son into the world and the motivations behind keeping him away from public scrutiny.

Bailey expressed that becoming a mother to her "perfect little angel Halo" marked the "biggest joy" of her life.

Reflecting on her relationship with the spotlight over the past eight years, Bailey admitted, "I’ve also, if I’m being honest, been burned by it, too, as we all have."

Bailey continued, "There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that."

Addressing societal issues, Bailey highlighted concerns about the state of the world and individuals attempting to exert control over women's bodies. She said, "No one on social media, and for damn sure, no one on the planet, was going to tell me what to do with my body or what to share with the world."

Bailey later unveiled her pregnancy through an Instagram post, featuring an image of Halo's tiny hand adorned with a gold bracelet with his name carved on it.





