Paris Jackson blasts Michael Jackson estate over Miles Teller casting in biopic

Paris Jackson slams Michael Jackson estate over A lister casting in biopic

Paris Jackson is blasting the two executors of her dad Michael Jackson’s estate over their casting of Alist star Miles Teller, and more.

Paris has once again filed court documents on Tuesday, November 18, after her original complaint was thrown out by a judge.

The late King of Pop’s daughter complained that the executors have "dwarfed" the amount given to his heirs and called out their approval of the upcoming biopic.

She slammed John Branca for using his executive producer status to cast the "sole A-list actor" in the film, Miles Teller, as himself in the film. The singer also spoke up against the film needing to be reshot due to a settlement agreement that Michael or his team couldn’t tal about his accuser Jordan Chandler.

"Undoubtedly, Mr. Branca considers his story to be central to the Michael Jackson story. Nonetheless, it is unclear how this peculiar and presumably costly casting decision will result in commensurate box office receipts," Paris’ attorney added in the filing. "Worse still, Mr. Branca’s lack of experience producing dramatic feature films may be at the root of reports that the Estate has had to funds tens of millions of dollars in reshoots after the terms of a well-known settlement agreement prevented the production from using substantial amounts of footage already shot."

"The prospect of a botched production of a long overdue 3.5 hour biopic in which the Estate has reportedly invested at least some, if not all of the $150 million budget, is troubling, to say the least," the complaint added.

Paris is also fighting the executors Branca and John McClain over some invoices from 2018 and 2021.

"These concerns are heightened by Executors’ exercise of an unprecedented amount of discretion in managing the business affairs of the Estate — which appears to have morphed into a private entertainment investment fund managed more for the benefit of Executors and their counsel than its beneficiaries," Paris lawyer said. "To date, rather than address Paris’ requests for basic information, Executors have engaged in a scorched-earth litigation strategy against her."