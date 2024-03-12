Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise

Dwayne Johnson suggests a sequel of ‘Jungle Cruise’ is in the pipeline as the project was previously announced

The sequel of Jungle Cruise may be on the cards as Dwayne Johnson teased about the hit film co-starred with Emily Blunt.



During an interview with Variety, the DC hero was asked about the possibility of the making of the sequel.

“Possibly. Down the line, yeah, I’d wanna do it. Maybe, we’ll see,” the WWE performance responded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dwayne gushed over his fellow actor with whom he shares a strong friendly bond.

"It’s much different than what we did with ‘Jungle Cruise,’ but I got to tell you there is no greater partner in our industry than Emily who I would want to have to rip this thing open."

To go back in time, a sequel was announced after Jungle Cruise made a dent in the box office despite pandemic shortcomings.

However, since the announcement, the updates started to get slow about the project.

In this case, Dwayne's statement is seen as a major update about the future of the franchise.