 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise

Dwayne Johnson suggests a sequel of ‘Jungle Cruise’ is in the pipeline as the project was previously announced

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise
Dwayne Johnson teases hit sequel on the cards involving cruise

The sequel of Jungle Cruise may be on the cards as Dwayne Johnson teased about the hit film co-starred with Emily Blunt.

During an interview with Variety, the DC hero was asked about the possibility of the making of the sequel.

“Possibly. Down the line, yeah, I’d wanna do it. Maybe, we’ll see,” the WWE performance responded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dwayne gushed over his fellow actor with whom he shares a strong friendly bond.

"It’s much different than what we did with ‘Jungle Cruise,’ but I got to tell you there is no greater partner in our industry than Emily who I would want to have to rip this thing open."

To go back in time, a sequel was announced after Jungle Cruise made a dent in the box office despite pandemic shortcomings.

However, since the announcement, the updates started to get slow about the project.

In this case, Dwayne's statement is seen as a major update about the future of the franchise.

Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash video
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles video
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH video
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH
Nikki Minaj argues with her hairstylist backstage during Pink Friday 2 tour
Nikki Minaj argues with her hairstylist backstage during Pink Friday 2 tour
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal return plan exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal return plan exposed
Kanye West calls out Hailey Bieber, Drake, as he celebrates new career milestone video
Kanye West calls out Hailey Bieber, Drake, as he celebrates new career milestone
Prince Harry sources react to Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
Prince Harry sources react to Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
Cillian Murphy shares update on ‘Peaky Blinders' movie after Oscars win video
Cillian Murphy shares update on ‘Peaky Blinders' movie after Oscars win
Adam Sandler snubs Oscars for Basketball game, leaves fans in disbelief video
Adam Sandler snubs Oscars for Basketball game, leaves fans in disbelief
Kate Middleton, Prince William's integrity at stake amid photo scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William's integrity at stake amid photo scandal