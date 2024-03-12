Muni Long makes shock admission about Rihanna: ‘You wouldn't think'

Muni Long dishes exciting details on the secret inspiration behind one of the songstress's hit tracks

Rihanna's super hit track California King Bed was reportedly written by Muni Long within a short period of time.

In a recent chat with Complex, Muni, originally named Priscilla Renea Hamilton, spilled the beans on the creation of Rihanna's blockbuster track, which was reportedly inspired by her shopping spree.

She told the outlet that she was looking for furniture on-line when she was interrupted to be asked about the latest development on 2010's California King Bed, which was previously intended to be sung by Kelly Clarkson.

She incepted the discussion by saying, "They had the chords and everything. I listened, I went back into the room, and they gave me the file.”

“At the time I was planning to move to L.A. I was actually online looking for furniture when Maine comes in the room,” Muni recounted.

She went on to address, “And he’s like, ‘What you got?’ I didn’t have anything, because I had been messing around, and I looked at my computer.”

“I said, ‘California King Bed,’ and he said, ‘OK,’ and then he left. So I was like, ‘Oh, now I gotta write that," she also joked.

The American singer and songwriter continued to reveal, “I wrote the song in like 10 minutes. I was like, ‘Turn it up, let me get this done real quick,’ so I could go back to looking for my furniture,” before noting, “I was super excited.”

“She was on tour at the time, but she cut the song, and the rest is history. You wouldn’t think that she would do something like that,” she gushed about the Love the Way You Lie hitmaker.