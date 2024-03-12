Kanye West becomes the first artist to top music charts in three separate decades in the category of singles

Kanye West achieves something no one has come close to in history

Carnival has become the chart-topping single for Kanye West but the other feather that the track added to the Chicago's rapper cap was the title of making or part of singles that topped the charts in three separate decades.



To go back in time, the Grammy winner was part of Slow Jamz in 2004 with Twista and Jamie Foxx - the single went on to dominate the charts.

Following the hit, the 46-year-old featured on Katy Perry's single ET that ruled the Billboard Hot 100 in 2011.

With Carnival, meanwhile, Ye has jumped to the top of the charts in thirteen years. The song featured Ty Dolla $ign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti.

Apart from that, Kanye's upcoming album Vultures 2 was said to be released on March 8.

However, unsurprisingly, the album has not come out yet, given the roadblocks the Donda hitmaker faces due to his controversies.