Meghan Markle left the Royal family with Prince Harry in 2020 for a life away in US

Meghan Markle reaction on Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo drama revealed

Meghan Markle must “rest easier” after seeing the trauma Kate Middleton has been going through for editing a Mother’s Day photo, a journalist has revealed.



In a piece for The Mirror, Darren Lewis penned that the Duchess of Sussex would be “delighted” to “have dodged a bullet” seeing the Princess of Wales photo scandal.

Meghan along with her husband, Prince Harry, left their roles as senior working royals for a life away from public and media scrutiny in the US in 2020.

While Kate was not in the favour of the idea then, following the recent scandal, her views might have changed, the writer claimed.

Speaking on how Kate’s controversy has proved it that Meghan’s decision from breaking away from the Royals was right, Lewis penned that the Duchess must be “thankful.”

“Breaking away from the Royals four years ago was messy for her, ugly for Harry and painful for both their families,” he penned.

“But every time she switches on a TV and watches the feeding frenzy around Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Sussex must breathe a sigh of relief.”

He continued: “Every time Meghan sees the internet explode over Kate’s health and the state of her marriage she must surely be thankful that she and her husband trusted their ¬judgment and went it alone.”

“As she does what she likes, when she likes without having to kowtow to the Royal rota, watching the Cambridge dumpster fire from afar must be what freedom feels like.

“Especially with Kate now finding out the optics of the royal fairy tale are no substitute for day-to-day peace of mind.”