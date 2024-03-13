Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori shock fans as they not only joined Kanye West concert together but stood side-by-side in a chirpy mood

Kanye West pulls unthinkable in latest album listening party

Shock is the word that would best describe the events that unfolded in the latest listening party of Kanye West where his ex and current wives united in the stands for him.



In a blurry footage released on social media Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were visibly seen side-by-side — a spectacle that was unimaginable a few weeks ago — cheering for the Chicago rapper as he unveiled his new album, Vultures 2 at the Chase Center.

Observers pointed out the friendliness between the duo at the event and shared the sighting would be called the first time the duo were in public together.

Another highlighted aspect of the pair was similarities. The Kardashian beauty whom fans believe looked shockingly similar to the Yeezy architect at the concert.

Apart from them, their families were also among the attendees. Bianca’s mother Alexandra and sister Angelina were with her as she was seen enjoying the music, and, at one point, mouthed Power hitmaker’s track lyrics. Kim, on the other hand, was joined by Chicago.