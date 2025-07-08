'Peaky Blinders' star leaves Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Cosmo Jarvis drops out of Christopher Nolan 'Odyssey' shortly before filming

Cosmo Jarvis, famously known for his roles in Shogun and Peaky Blinders, has been dropped out of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic film.

Shortly before the filming for The Odyssey began, Jarvis exited from his role, as confirmed by Deadline.

The outlet revealed that the reason for Jarvis leaving the film is due to scheduling conflicts. The actor is preparing to star in the biopic Young Stalin.

Notably, Jarvis’ undisclosed role in the film will now be played by Logan Marshall-Green, famously known for his role in The Defeated.

It is worth mentioning that Nolan’s The Odyssey, which was announced last December, also stars Tom Holland, famously known for his Spider-Man role in MCU and the Bourne star, Matt Damon.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson, who have previously worked with Nolan in the Interstellar and the Tenet respectively are also joining the star-studded cast.

With the shooting reportedly set to take place in Morocco, Italy, Ireland and Scotland, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will release in 2026.