Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet all set to return for 'Dune 3'

Photo: Kylie Jenner's beau Timothee Chalamet ready to start filming 'Dune: Messiah'

Timothee Chalamet has reportedly started working on the third installment of Dune.

As per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine, the acting sensation, who has confessed being in the pursuit of greatness, has geared up to start filming Dune Part 3 alongside Zendaya.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to the 2024 film Dune: Part Two and continues the story of Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet.

“Timothée starts filming Dune: Messiah in Prague this week,” a source tipped.

“It’s a long, demanding shoot that will take them all over the world. He’ll be reunited with Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, and more,” the spy confided.

For those unversed, the second installment of the Dune franchise was released on March 1, 2024, in the United States and other countries.

The flick will be helmed by Denis Villeneuve, who has directed the earlier installments.