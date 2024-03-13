 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll was nominated for three different categories at the CMT Music Awards

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll just revealed that he received three nominations in different categories at the CMT Music Awards by CBS, to be held on April 7, 2024.

The Save Me crooner took to his official Instagram account to upload a picture featuring a close-up shot of him in the post.

It mentioned the three categories Jelly Roll is nominated for, namely, video of the year, male video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Jelly Roll encouraged his fans to vote for him in the respective categories, via a caption that read, “Y’all I’ve been nominated for 3 #CMTMusicAwards! It’s an honor to be nominated— you can vote now through April 1st. You get 10 votes per category per day so spread the love.”

Shortly after Jelly Roll posted, fans of the artist flocked the comments sections with words of praise and excitement.

“well deserved.. congratulations on your achievements…,” a fan wrote.

Another fan penned, “Let’s gooooo starting the year strong brother!”

Jelly Roll rose to prominent significance in the world of country music after the release of his 2022 hit track, Son of a Sinner, a song that earned him three CMT Awards previously.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
King Charles' monarchy treating Kate Middleton grossly unfair
King Charles' monarchy treating Kate Middleton grossly unfair
Confusion involving Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars gets clear
Confusion involving Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence at Oscars gets clear
Denzel Washington honours decades long friendship with Lenny Kravitz
Denzel Washington honours decades long friendship with Lenny Kravitz
Kevin Costner reacts to John Mulaney's Oscars monologue video
Kevin Costner reacts to John Mulaney's Oscars monologue
Britney Spears prefers email over face-to-face interviews?
Britney Spears prefers email over face-to-face interviews?
Local restaurant get brushes with fame as Tom Cruise dines in
Local restaurant get brushes with fame as Tom Cruise dines in
Kate Middleton risks drowning in a quagmire of her own making
Kate Middleton risks drowning in a quagmire of her own making
Ariana Grande expresses gratitude over 'eternal sunshine' release
Ariana Grande expresses gratitude over 'eternal sunshine' release
Shocking secret about Mariah Carey iconic cover gets out in public
Shocking secret about Mariah Carey iconic cover gets out in public
Kate Middleton wants alone time from UK public: Insider
Kate Middleton wants alone time from UK public: Insider
Row erupts in Kevin Hart comedy show leading cops to intervene
Row erupts in Kevin Hart comedy show leading cops to intervene