Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll just revealed that he received three nominations in different categories at the CMT Music Awards by CBS, to be held on April 7, 2024.

The Save Me crooner took to his official Instagram account to upload a picture featuring a close-up shot of him in the post.

It mentioned the three categories Jelly Roll is nominated for, namely, video of the year, male video of the year and CMT performance of the year.

Jelly Roll encouraged his fans to vote for him in the respective categories, via a caption that read, “Y’all I’ve been nominated for 3 #CMTMusicAwards! It’s an honor to be nominated— you can vote now through April 1st. You get 10 votes per category per day so spread the love.”

Shortly after Jelly Roll posted, fans of the artist flocked the comments sections with words of praise and excitement.



“well deserved.. congratulations on your achievements…,” a fan wrote.

Another fan penned, “Let’s gooooo starting the year strong brother!”

Jelly Roll rose to prominent significance in the world of country music after the release of his 2022 hit track, Son of a Sinner, a song that earned him three CMT Awards previously.