Dua Lipa announces release date, tracks for new album Radical Optimism

Thursday, March 14, 2024
Thursday, March 14, 2024

Dua Lipa has finally lifted the curtain on her new upcoming album.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old singer took to her Instagram and posted the new cover art and list of songs for her third studio album named Radical Optimism.

Dua also shared that she will be releasing her 11-track album on May 3.

"A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm,” she told PEOPLE in a statement.

The Grammy Award winner also hinted at experimenting with multiple genres in order for a fresh change.

“At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions,” she added.

Dua has already released two songs, Houdini and Training Season, from the album in November 2023 and February, respectively.

