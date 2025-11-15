 
Jeff Lewis shares he apologized to Andy Cohen post misstep

Jeff Lewis offered insight into rare feud with Andy Cohen

Geo News Digital Desk
November 15, 2025

Photo: Jeff Lewis explains why he apologized to Andy Cohen
Jeff Lewis is doing some damage control after his comments during BravoCon 2025’s first “Ask Andy” panel. 

As per the report of Us Weekly, these comments did not land well with Andy Cohen.

“I thought I killed it, but Andy did not,” Jeff told the outlet. 

The real estate and design star revealed that Cohen was upset over jokes that came across as “inappropriate and insensitive,” prompting Lewis to issue an apology.

The Flipping Out alum shared that he and Cohen have exchanged a series of texts. 

“I have apologized. Look, I know this guy. We’ve known each other for 18 years. He vents and, look, I sincerely did apologize,” Jeff explained. 

“Now I gotta give him time to cool off... he’ll get back to me in one to three weeks.”

Jeff joked, “I’ll talk to you in three weeks, Andy.”

The panel also confirmed Jeff's return to Bravo with Still Flipping Out, a continuation of his original reality series, seven years after it ended. 

“It’s basically season 12,” Jeff said, noting the new title reflects a fresh start while honoring the show's roots.

