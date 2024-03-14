 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

Snoop Dogg reacts to wild conspiracy theory involving best friends

Snoop Dogg drops off multiple laughing emojis after Suge Knight claims he and Dr. Dre belong to a secret society

Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Snoop Dogg is rolling on the floor laughing after Suge Knight made a bizarre claim that he, along with good friends Dr. Dre and Diddy are part of a secret society.

Speaking on his Collect Call With Suge Knight podcast, the infamous producer opened a can of conspiracy theories claiming the male hip-hop artists' entry to a secret society is linked to their unusual behaviour. Painting nails and wearing clothes belong to women, for example.

“Once they start painting they fingernails and wearing women’s clothes, they got you,” he shared.

“I remember when they was giving Puffy an award at the ASCAP Awards — Andre went up there and got him an expensive watch and gave it to him in front of everybody.”

He continued, “He basically confessed his love to this man. Then Puffy and Snoop became besties. Every time you see one, you seen the other one. Next thing you know, they start painting they fingernails. Didn’t make sense.”

However, Snoop seemingly is in no mood to entertain the outlandish claims.

Therefore, instead, the famed rapper dropped off a couple of laughing emojis, signaling he took them in a light, funny way.

