Brad Pitt’s romance with Ines de Ramon heats up as his divorce litigation with Angelina Jolie draws near

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon ready to commit on ‘deeper level’

Brad Pitt is ready to commit to his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon on a “deeper level” as his divorce litigation with Angelina Jolie is drawing nearer.



According to Us Weekly, the jewelry designer also shares a closer bond with the Hollywood hunk’s mother than the Maleficent star could ever develop with her.

They said, “Many of Brad’s friends have met Ines and think she’s great because she lets him be himself,” adding the pair is “both ready to commit to a deeper stage” of their relationship.

“Brad and Ines have met each other’s families and everyone hit it off. Ines has really warmed up to Brad’s mom. They are closer than Angelina ever was,” the source added.

“Brad definitely sees a long-term future with Ines and hasn’t ruled out having more children,” the source further shared. “But he’s going to take a beat on marriage just to get over what he’s been through with Angie.”

Meanwhile, the Fight Club alum is “not thrilled” that Jolie will get primary custody of their three younger kids, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox but he is happy to leave behind the toxic separation battle.

“The negotiation process was agonizing, but the financial docs were filed in the last couple of weeks,” a source close to exes told the publication.

They added, “Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”