 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton stuns Prince William with shock decision

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Friday, March 15, 2024

Kate Middleton stuns Prince William with shock decision
Kate Middleton stuns Prince William with shock decision

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left her husband Prince William stunned with her alleged decision to quit the royal duties amid series of scandals.

The royal insider has claimed that the future queen has made up her mind to step down as series of scandals have painted her a "villain," a "racist," and a bully.

The source told National Enquirer, per Business Times, that Kate Middleton’s alleged decision has sent shockwaves through her marriage to Prince William and the monarchy.

The insider has also revealed Prince William’s reaction over Kate Middleton’s alleged decision to step down from royal duties.

The future king is said to be "beside himself" over the Princess of Wales decision, the insider claims and added Prince William is stunned Kate could ever consider such a move.

“He made sure she knew what she was getting into when she married him and she's done a brilliant job. He's concerned she's become emotionally unstable, but she insists she's finally seeing clearly!"

Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
Meghan Markle wanting to take down Kate Middleton? video
Meghan Markle wanting to take down Kate Middleton?
Ariana Grande releases hilarious 'eternal sunshine' song bloopers
Ariana Grande releases hilarious 'eternal sunshine' song bloopers
David Foster makes triumphant return to jazz after 8-year hiatus: 'I just got bored'
David Foster makes triumphant return to jazz after 8-year hiatus: 'I just got bored'
Meghan Markle's new brand broken down: ‘Desperate for prestige and status'
Meghan Markle's new brand broken down: ‘Desperate for prestige and status'
Gary Goldsmith reveals date of Princess Kate's return to duties video
Gary Goldsmith reveals date of Princess Kate's return to duties
Paul Rudd joined by 'Ghostbusters' Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd at new movie­'s premiere
Paul Rudd joined by 'Ghostbusters' Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd at new movie­'s premiere
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit for another explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sit for another explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey
Golden Globe winning ‘Squid Game' star found guilty of sexual misconduct with co-star
Golden Globe winning ‘Squid Game' star found guilty of sexual misconduct with co-star
Kate Middleton's uncle calls for Prince Harry to renounce his title
Kate Middleton's uncle calls for Prince Harry to renounce his title
Kim Kardashian attends another Kanye West show: See pic
Kim Kardashian attends another Kanye West show: See pic