Gary Goldsmith reveals date of Princess Kate's return to duties

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has revealed when she'll return to duties

file footage

Gary Goldsmith, Princess Kate’s uncle, has confirmed when she’ll be returning to royal duties.

Gary said the Princess of Wales will return to duties after Easter, like the palace initially said.

Appearing on Thursday's GB News with Nigel Farage, he said, "I think she has the best support on the planet, she has the best people looking after her.”

"They [The Palace] have said we would see her at Easter and nothing has changed since that! They have been very transparent."

He then admitted that he was shocked when it turned out that Kate had edited the Mother's Day photo after he claimed that she hadn’t.

Gary said: "I did say when it came out the photo 'there's not a chance in hell she photoshopped them herself' and then it came out that she did!"

Princess Kate apologized for releasing the photoshopped image, writing, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

However, the apology only served to intensify speculation around her health and rumors of her stepping down from royal duties.