Friday, March 15, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jelly Roll unveils brand new music video

Eloise Wells Morin
Friday, March 15, 2024

Jelly Roll just released an official music video for the song, I Went To College/I Went To Jail, a song on which the artist collaborated with ERNEST.

The Save Me crooner and ERNEST took to their official Instagram accounts to upload a collaborative post featuring their newly launched music video.

I Went To College / I Went To Jail (Official Music Video) available now… @jellyroll615 @lukebryan,” the caption of the post read.

I Went To College/I Went To Jail has an animated video featuring cartoonish representation of both the artists. The video even gives the audience a surprise with Luke Bryan’s appearance during the song.

The song as well as the video revolves around the theme of how Jelly Roll as well as ERNEST were born in the same place however had very different lives.

Its lyrics as well as animations depict the course of life the two artists have been on where one (ERNEST) went to college while the other (Jelly Roll) went to jail.

Jelly Roll and ERNEST released the creative music video for I Went To College/I Went To Jail, on March 14, 2024.

