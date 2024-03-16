 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Zayn Malik recalls rescuing Harry Styles from a serious tragedy

Eloise Wells Morin
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Zayn Maliks reportedly saved Harry Styles from a serious mishap. 

As fans will know, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever crooner recently unveiled his new track What I Am from his upcoming 4th studio album. 

Following this drop, the singing sensation sat down for a confessional with the Hot Ones.

During this chat, the ex-boyfriend of Gigi Hadid shared that once he saved his former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles from a pyrotechnic burn.

Dishing details about the incident, Zayn disclosed, "Harry was right next to a pyro, and the pyro was about to go off because they were on timers.”

He went on to address, “And he had a towel over his head, and he had his head over the pyro, and he didn't see that the pyro was there."

Zayn also recalled, “So, you see me run from one side of the stage and just push him out of the way, and the pyro kind of like explodes in front of his face," adding, "That was really dangerous."

The 31-year-old singer proudly remarked, “There's actually footage of it, and it's actually amazing because it makes me look great," after which he started a new topic.  

