Saturday, March 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Orlando Bloom ‘doesn't understand' why Katy Perry won't commit to wedding

Eloise Wells Morin
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Katy Perry’s boyfriend Orlando Bloom wants to take the next big step in their relationship
Katy Perry’s long-term boyfriend Orlando Bloom is ready to tie the knot and ‘doesn’t understand why the singer won’t “commit.”

According to an insider, Orlando is eager to have a baby with Katy even if they don’t move on to getting married soon.

"He doesn’t understand what they’re waiting for. He wants Katy to either commit to a [wedding] date or just agree they can try for a second child," the insider told Star magazine.

"She’s seriously considering expanding their family. She does love being a mom."

The couple already share a daughter together, Daisy Dove, whom they welcomed in 2020.

This comes after the Harleys in Hawaii crooner left her long-term gig at American Idol.

The Lord of the Rings star spoke about the challenges of his relationship with Katy last month, reflecting on differences in their creative talents.

He said: “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie.”

He added to Vanity Fair: “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment.”

