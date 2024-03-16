Willie Nelson receives appreciation from ACM on new song 'The Border'

Willie Nelson was just honoured by the Academy of Country Music for his latest song, The Border, which he released on March 14, 2024.

The prolific artist’s track was featured on the Academy of Country Music or ACM’s Instagram account Story for “Fresh Music Friday.”

Nelson took to his official Instagram account to repost the story with the caption that read, “Damn, what a playlist…” paying tribute to the other three artists featured along with him.

The other three artists on the list were Kacey Musgraves with Deeper Well, RaeLynn with Funny Girl and ERNEST’s I Went To College/I Went To Jail ft. Jelly Roll.

Kacey Musgraves released her song Deeper Well on March 15, 2024 while RaeLynn launched her official lyric video of the track, Funny Girl, on the same day.

ERNEST and Jelly Roll launched an official music video for their song I Went To College/I Went To Jail, featuring animated representation of both the artists.

Willie Nelson, on the other hand, released an official audio for his song, The Border and announced the launching date of his upcoming album with the same title, to be May 31, 2024.

