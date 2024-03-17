Billy Baldwin 'frustrated' over Sharon Stone controversy: Body language expert

After clapping back at Sharon Stone, Billy Baldwin was photographed having a heated conversation with his wife Chynna Philips.

The visuals come after the 66-year-old actress claimed that late producer Robert Evans told her to sleep with her Silver co-star in order to make him “perform better.”

Billy and Chynna were spotted at Jayde's Market in Los Angeles just two days after the controversy surfaced.

A body language expert named Judi James told the Mirror that the actor seems to be “frustrated.”

“Baldwin doesn't look in the most upbeat of moods as he walks outside the venue but it's when he checks his phone then puts his glasses on to read a message that he appears to get more animated,” Judi shared.

She further explained: “Eventually, after some animated conversation that even includes what looks like a mime of smoking, he slides down in his chair and she places her hands on her head looking like she's matching or empathetically mirroring his sense of frustration."

After Sharon’s shocking statement, Billy also threatened her, penning on X: “Not sure why Sharon Stone keeps talking about me all these years later? Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about her ? That might be fun.”