Lestat set to rock the stage in 'Interview With the Vampire' season 3

'Interview With the Vampire season 3' promises thrills and surprises

Interview With the Vampire Season 3 was teased at Comic-Con with new cast reveals and a glimpse of rockstar Lestat’s chaotic return.

Fans got an exclusive first look at a teaser showing Sam Reid electrify the stage as vampire Lestat.

“The Rockstar Lestat has entered the building,” the panel declared, sparking deafening cheers from fans.

In addition to the show-stopping teaser, five new cast members were revealed, Jennifer Ehle will be featured as Gabriella, Ella Ballentine as Baby Jenks, Jeanine Serralles as Christine Claire, Christopher Heyerdahl as Marius, and Damien Atkins as Magnus. Returning fan-favorites include Delainey Hayles and Assad Zaman.

The exclusive footage showcased a tense exchange between Louis and Daniel over the now-published book.

“Daniel has dealt with the Talamasca before,” Eric Bogosian, who plays Daniel, said.

“The Talamasca has been living on the edges of Daniel Malloy’s consciousness, and now he’s found out that the Talamasca is pulling him deeper into their world,” he added.

Despite the shift in perspective toward Lestat this season, showrunner Rolin Jones reassured fans, “No one should worry at all. There’s way more Louis in our show than there is in the book.”

Jacob Anderson, who portrays Louis, added, “Louis is not hugely pleased with the book’s existence, if that is a good tease. I’m here! I’m here.”

Reid also opened up about the challenges of balancing Lestat’s musical and narrative journeys. “The songs are incredible pieces alone, but there’s also a show that we shoot, and it’s got story,” he said.

“Sometimes I feel like I get caught up in the middle of the whirlwind, but I think that works perfectly for a start. He’s all chaos, all the time.”

For those unversed, On June 26, 2024, AMC renewed the series for a third season, which will be based on the second book, The Vampire Lestat. The season is set to premiere in 2026.