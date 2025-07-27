 
Geo News

Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about 'grossly wasteful' film industry

Benedict Cumberbatch recalls 'horrific' process before filming 'Doctor Strange'

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 27, 2025

Benedict Cumberbatch goes unfiltered about his experience with Doctor Strange
Benedict Cumberbatch goes unfiltered about his experience with 'Doctor Strange'

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch had some of his awful experiences only preparing for the role.

The actor, 49, made an appearance on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast last week, where he got candid about having to bulk up to play the Marvel superhero.

“It’s horrific eating beyond your appetite,” he said, revealing that preparing for the role would require him to eat five meals a day, in addition to multiple other snacks, including boiled eggs and cheese.

Cumberbatch also criticised the broader environmental impact of the film industry.

“Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability, it’s just like, ‘What am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating,’” he added.

“It’s a grossly wasteful industry. Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy. The amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment. It’s a lot of energy.”

Cumberbatch also advocated for more sustainable practices on set, suggesting small but impactful changes the film industry can make.

“You don’t have to give the crew plastic bottles. If you’re in the middle of a desert and you can’t get glass bottles there, fair enough. But we’re in the 21st century.”

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on sobriety journey with two words
Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on sobriety journey with two words
New details emerge of Ozzy Osbourne's final 'uncensored' autobiography
New details emerge of Ozzy Osbourne's final 'uncensored' autobiography
'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel officially in the pipeline
'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel officially in the pipeline
Nicole Kidman collabs with rarely-seen daughter in beauty ad
Nicole Kidman collabs with rarely-seen daughter in beauty ad
Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez's romance on the fly
Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez's romance on the fly
Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne on London stage
Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne on London stage
'Breaking Bad' creator's new series details revealed
'Breaking Bad' creator's new series details revealed
'Wicked' star gets honest about upcoming sequel
'Wicked' star gets honest about upcoming sequel