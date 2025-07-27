Benedict Cumberbatch gets real about 'grossly wasteful' film industry

Benedict Cumberbatch goes unfiltered about his experience with 'Doctor Strange'

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch had some of his awful experiences only preparing for the role.

The actor, 49, made an appearance on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast last week, where he got candid about having to bulk up to play the Marvel superhero.

“It’s horrific eating beyond your appetite,” he said, revealing that preparing for the role would require him to eat five meals a day, in addition to multiple other snacks, including boiled eggs and cheese.

Cumberbatch also criticised the broader environmental impact of the film industry.

“Going back to responsibility and resourcefulness and sustainability, it’s just like, ‘What am I doing? I could feed a family with the amount I’m eating,’” he added.

“It’s a grossly wasteful industry. Think about set builds that aren’t recycled, think about transport, think about food, think about housing, but also light and energy. The amount of wattage you need to create daylight and consistent light in a studio environment. It’s a lot of energy.”

Cumberbatch also advocated for more sustainable practices on set, suggesting small but impactful changes the film industry can make.

“You don’t have to give the crew plastic bottles. If you’re in the middle of a desert and you can’t get glass bottles there, fair enough. But we’re in the 21st century.”