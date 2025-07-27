 
Geo News

Taylor Swift gears up for highly anticipated return with 'secret' project

Taylor Swift is reportedly working on a 'secret' project after her time off with Travis Kelce

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 27, 2025

Taylor Swift returns to work with highly secret project
Taylor Swift returns to work with highly 'secret' project 

Taylor Swift, after spending quality time with her boyfriend NFL star Travis Kelce, has reportedly returned to work with a "secret" project.

According to The US Sun, Swift was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, quietly filming a new music video for an undisclosed project.

“It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat,” an insider revealed. 

“Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans.”

Swift, 35, has recently been enjoying a well-deserved break alongside Kelce, also 35, as he took time off during the NFL off-season.

Earlier this week, Kelce marked his return to the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp by sharing several intimate photos from his recent adventures with Swift. 

One particularly sweet moment showed the couple wearing matching hats, his labelled 'Captain' and hers 'First mate.'

Taylor Swift gears up for highly anticipated return with secret project

Though she’s taken a step back from touring, Swift’s behind-the-scenes work suggests that new music or other creative are on their way.

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on sobriety journey with two words
Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on sobriety journey with two words
New details emerge of Ozzy Osbourne's final 'uncensored' autobiography
New details emerge of Ozzy Osbourne's final 'uncensored' autobiography
'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel officially in the pipeline
'Bend It Like Beckham' sequel officially in the pipeline
Nicole Kidman collabs with rarely-seen daughter in beauty ad
Nicole Kidman collabs with rarely-seen daughter in beauty ad
Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez's romance on the fly
Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez's romance on the fly
Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne on London stage
Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper pay homage to Ozzy Osbourne on London stage
'Breaking Bad' creator's new series details revealed
'Breaking Bad' creator's new series details revealed
'Wicked' star gets honest about upcoming sequel
'Wicked' star gets honest about upcoming sequel