Taylor Swift gears up for highly anticipated return with 'secret' project

Taylor Swift returns to work with highly 'secret' project

Taylor Swift, after spending quality time with her boyfriend NFL star Travis Kelce, has reportedly returned to work with a "secret" project.

According to The US Sun, Swift was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, quietly filming a new music video for an undisclosed project.

“It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat,” an insider revealed.

“Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans.”

Swift, 35, has recently been enjoying a well-deserved break alongside Kelce, also 35, as he took time off during the NFL off-season.

Earlier this week, Kelce marked his return to the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp by sharing several intimate photos from his recent adventures with Swift.

One particularly sweet moment showed the couple wearing matching hats, his labelled 'Captain' and hers 'First mate.'

Though she’s taken a step back from touring, Swift’s behind-the-scenes work suggests that new music or other creative are on their way.