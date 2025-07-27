The Weeknd achieves major milestone ahead of Toronto concerts

The Weeknd receives major honor for music contributions

The Weeknd just received a major honour from the city of Toronto.

The superstar, who was raised in the suburbs of Scarborough, was awarded the Key to the City and was honored with “The Weeknd Weekend” on Saturday.

As per a press released, a private ceremony was conducted to present the honour with the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow, youth from the Boys & Girls Club of West Scarborough and students from the singer's alma mater, Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, all present at the ceremony.

"Born in Toronto, Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye represents the best of our city," said Chow in a statement, adding, "From Scarborough to the global stage, he has reshaped modern R&B music as a multi-platinum, Diamond-certified artist while using his platform to create a lasting impact for Toronto and around the world."

The Weeknd reacted to the prestige with great joy and a slew of promises ahead of his upcoming shows in Toronto.

He has committed to revitalize the basketball court and build a mobile recording studio for the Boys & Girls Club, as well as a dedicated dance and arts studio and a sensory room for students with development disabilities to the Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Key to the City. It feels good to be home. Toronto is where I found my voice, and I’m committed to helping the next generation find theirs," said the Blinding Lights star in his statement.

It is also pertinent to mention that amongst many impeccable feats that The Weeknd has achieved as an artist, as per Live Nation, he recently made history as the highest-grossing Black male musician to ever perform at MetLife Stadium.