Dermot Mulroney teases ‘My Best Friend's Wedding' sequel

Dermot Mulroney confirms ‘My Best Friend's Wedding' installment

Dermot Mulroney just confirmed that a My Best Friend’s Wedding sequel is officially confirmed.

Speaking of the beloved rom-com, which was originally released in 1997, starring him and Julia Roberts he clarified to the New York Post, "Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote."

A sequel would mark almost three decades since the release of the film, and talking about the filming of My Best Friend’s Wedding, Mulroney remarked, "Oh my gosh, the whole thing was a dream.”

"I knew even when I got the audition for it with Julia, like waiting in line with a whole bunch of other guys, and I got the role. I knew - and all of Hollywood knew - it was going to be an exceptional movie,” he recalled.

My Best Friend's Wedding stars Roberts and Mulroney as Julianne and Michael, who are childhood friends and promise to marry each other if they are both still single by 28.

Things take a turn when Michael announces, just days before his 28th birthday, that he would be marrying a woman named Kimberly, leading Julianne to realize she has always loved her best friend.

In 2023, Julia Roberts was asked which title from her filmography she'd like to see get a sequel to which she responded, "I think, maybe, My Best Friend's Wedding.”

"Because there are so many people in it, and to see what they're doing and how Kimmy and Michael's marriage is going,” Julia Roberts concluded.