Selena Gomez teases menu preferences ahead of wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez discloses new details about her upcoming wedding to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is spilling the beans on her wedding preferences while she and fiancé Benny Blanco sort out some professional commitments before planning the big event.

The singer, 33, revealed some new details in a new interview clip shared by her brand Rare Beauty on Friday.

Gomez began the menu brainstorming for "whenever that day comes" by first elaborating that she does not want “a big cake.”

“I think I’d want a mini one for just us that we can freeze,” she shared.

She also shared her idea of her ideal dessert. “My Nana’s biscuits and gravy,” the Disney alum recalled. “That sounds like dessert to me.”

However, the couple has “not yet” begun planning their wedding, Blanco previously revealed.

“We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that,” the music producer said in a July 10 episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast.

“Then she left to film her show Only Murders [in the Building] and then I met her, then we hung out for a week, and then right after that it’s promo, and then I’m writing another book.”

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, has been “working on so many things that we hadn’t even had time to get into it,” Blanco later added. "But we’re so excited.”