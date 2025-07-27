Vanessa Hudgens shares babymoon photoshoot

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump on babymoon getaway

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant with second child.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the High School Musical alum shared moments of herself from latest getaway, flaunting her growing baby bump.

The first picture showed her in black workout gear, meanwhile the second and third showed her poolside look.

A short video clip shared in the carousel featured Vanessa showing some moves in front of the wall featuring “Nobu Residences.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Happy girl made it to @nobuloscabos.”

As confirmed by People Magazine, Vanessa was joined by her husband, Cole Tucker and close friends Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren Ludwig.

Fans and followers expressed their love for the actress with one commenting, “Best baby moon destination.”

Meanwhile others called her “pretty girl.”

“That is a very beautiful place she is in it so beautiful,” the third comment read.

Vanessa Hudgens announced her second pregnancy in July 2025, nearly a year after welcoming her first child. Sharing the heartfelt announcement on Instagram alongside her husband Cole Tucker, Vanessa simply wrote in the caption, “Round two.”

Moreover, she recently shared a glimpse into her maternity photoshoot by posting a shot of herself and Cole sitting on a bench with Vanessa wearing a cream outfit and showing off her growing baby bump.