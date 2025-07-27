 
New details emerge of Ozzy Osbourne's final 'uncensored' autobiography

Ozzy Osbourne's final book 'Last Rites' was completed shortly before his death

July 27, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne's final autobiography set for release this year

Ozzy Osbourne's final, uncensored autobiography is expected to hit shelves this October.

The memoir, titled Last Rites, was completed shortly before the Black Sabbath frontman died aged 76 in his Los Angeles home in late June, following years of health struggles, including Parkinson’s disease and multiple surgeries related to spinal injuries.

The book also contains some unfiltered chapters from his life, including his highly-publicised affair with hairstylist Michelle Pugh that nearly ended his decades-long marriage to Sharon Osbourne.

Sharon, 63, also addressed the affair that lasted between 2012–2016. "I took, I don't know how many pills," she confessed in one passage.

A source told The Sun, "This book was basically Ozzy's last confessions and contains a lot of passages about how he is sorry for the affair."

"As he was always brutally honest during his life, it's been decided not a word will be changed, even about painful times in his life and how his affair affected Sharon."

In addition to the book, a documentary chronicling Osbourne’s final years is also reportedly in the works, featuring rare behind-the-scenes footage and intimate interviews with family and friends.

