Ryan Gosling unveils first look at sci-fi epic 'Project Hail Mary'

Ryan Gosling debuts first look at 'Project Hail Mary'

Rayan Gosling debuted various clips from upcoming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary at San Diego Comic-Con.

In the movie, Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a middle school teacher who wakes up aboard a spaceship with no memory, only to discover he’s on a mission to save humanity.

The first few minutes of the movie, showed Gosling’s character waking in a spacecraft, interacting with robots.

He then eventually starts shouting, “Where am I?” as he stares out into the space.

The scene drew laughter from the crowd, when Gosling joked about his “placenta onesie” outfit.

Flashing a grin, he added, “I hope to see Comic-Con attendees wearing this next year.”

A second scene featured Gosling and co-star Sandra Hüller, whose character urges him to experiment on an alien cell.

When Grace nervously asks, “Am I expendable? Is that why you want me?” Hüller replies dryly, “That’s not the only reason,” prompting more audience laughter.

The film also leans into drama, particularly when Gosling’s character struggles with zero-gravity and a dawning realisation about his mission. “I connected to his reluctance,” Gosling shared. “He’s quite an ordinary person.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Directors Lord and Miller, known for their comedic chops, emphasised that the movie balances humour and heart.

“Things are funnier if it comes from real emotion,” Miller said, while screenwriter Goddard added, “Our lives are dramatic and comedic every single day.”

Author Andy Weir praised Gosling’s performance, saying, “Seeing Ryan give so many layers to this character I made up, I was like, ‘Wow, this character is really cool.’”

Lord summarized the film’s deeper message with a laugh: “It answers the question, ‘If the universe depends on it, can adult men make friends?’”

Project Hail Mary, also starring Milana Vayntrub, is directed by Lord and Miller and adapts Weir’s acclaimed novel of the same name. It opens in theatres on March 20, 2026.