King Charles makes big decision amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours

Britain’s King Charles has made a major decision amid rumours of Rose Hanbury and Prince William’s alleged affair following Kate Middleton’s photo controversy.



Rumors have flooded the internet again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert comments.

Now, a report claims that King Charles has made a big decision and the monarch is reportedly determined to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.

However, King Charles could appear in a carriage rather than riding on horseback amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

The insider told MailOnline: “There are a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list.”



Prince William and Harry’s father is determined to attend his annual birthday parade, which takes place on 15 June although he has postponed most of his public-facing events following his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles major decision has been disclosed days after Colbert said last week’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family.

“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”