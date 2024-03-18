 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles makes big decision amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

King Charles makes big decision amid Prince William, Rose Hanbury affair rumours

Britain’s King Charles has made a major decision amid rumours of Rose Hanbury and Prince William’s alleged affair following Kate Middleton’s photo controversy.

Rumors have flooded the internet again that the future king is having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert comments.

Now, a report claims that King Charles has made a big decision and the monarch is reportedly determined to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour ceremony in London.

However, King Charles could appear in a carriage rather than riding on horseback amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

The insider told MailOnline: “There are a number of key events His Majesty would love to attend coming up in the diary and this is at the top of the list.”

Prince William and Harry’s father is determined to attend his annual birthday parade, which takes place on 15 June although he has postponed most of his public-facing events following his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles major decision has been disclosed days after Colbert said last week’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “I’m afraid I’ve got some troubling news about England’s royal family.

“Internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fed up' of #Where'sKate trend on social media

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘fed up' of #Where'sKate trend on social media

Miriam Margolyes reaffirms her stance on adult ‘Harry Potter' fans: ‘Grow Up' video

Miriam Margolyes reaffirms her stance on adult ‘Harry Potter' fans: ‘Grow Up'
Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want to be treated as 'real people'?

Prince William, Kate Middleton don't want to be treated as 'real people'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make big move to revamp image amid rebranding
Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH video

Khloe Kardashian presents special gift to brother Rob Kardashian on his birthday: WATCH
Lisa Ann Walter talks overwhelming desire to work with Lindsay Lohan

Lisa Ann Walter talks overwhelming desire to work with Lindsay Lohan
Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded

Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan transformation leaves fans astounded
Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations amid Kate Middleton photo scandal

Meghan Markle receives fresh allegations amid Kate Middleton photo scandal
Meghan Markle's image in Hollywood exposed: ‘Always looking for people'

Meghan Markle's image in Hollywood exposed: ‘Always looking for people'
Kate Middleton set to address conspiracy theories regarding her health

Kate Middleton set to address conspiracy theories regarding her health

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Rose Hanbury affair rumours video

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Rose Hanbury affair rumours
Bryan Hearne talks abuse on Nickelodeon sets: 'I was living charcoal'

Bryan Hearne talks abuse on Nickelodeon sets: 'I was living charcoal'