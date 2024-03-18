 
Monday, March 18, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Ariana Grande snatches the crown from Kanye West with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Eloise Wells Morin
Monday, March 18, 2024

Ariana Grande has left Kanye West far behind with her new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’
Ariana Grande has once again shot to the top of the Billboard 200 chart with her new album Eternal Sunshine, leaving behind Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's album Vultures 1.

The album was released over a week ago and has become a beloved collection of the fans, who’ve sent it to the top of the charts with 227,000 equivalent album units. The debut marks the biggest week for any album in 2024.

Ariana has left Kanye West behind with the release of Eternal Sunshine. West and Ty Dolla $ign's album Vultures 1 debuted on No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts with 148,000 units.

This is the sixth studio album by Ariana to debut on top of charts. The Grammy winner has previously achieved this feat with Positions (2020), Thank U, Next (2019), Sweetener (2018), My Everything (2014) and Yours Truly (2013).

Eternal Sunshine isn’t a simple pop album, it has impressed fans with its R&B and dance music influences like house and synth-pop. The album is currently a hit on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and others.

The album has also shot to No. 1 in other countries, including Australia, Belgium, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, and the UK. 

