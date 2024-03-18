 
menu
Monday, March 18, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'

By
William Blythe Haynes
|

Monday, March 18, 2024

Experts warn Prince Harry might not be able to handle the newfound power Queen Camilla holds in the monarchy.

Insights into this have been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent appearences with GB News.

It all began when Ms Schofield said, “Camilla has been working overtime to support the monarchy, just last month, she reportedly drove over six hours to a royal engagement after her flight was grounded because she reportedly didn’t want to let down her husband.”

Thus, “I think the fact that Queen Camilla is seen as leading the family is significant proof that Prince Harry would not return to temporarily support the family because Camilla’s elevated position is likely something not sitting well with him right now.”

“He loved Queen Elizabeth II, he likely resents the idea of Queen Camilla, and we know, he felt like that’s a position his mother should be in” as well.

Before concluding she also went on to add, “I imagine the idea of her leading the family is something he has a hard time digesting."

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career

Katy Perry accused of using Taylor Swift friendship to revitalize career
Ariana Grande celebrates 'eternal sunshine' album Billboard success

Ariana Grande celebrates 'eternal sunshine' album Billboard success
Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report

Princess Diana's intimate letters risking a leak: report
Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

Kate Middleton could make public appearance very soon as she appears ‘healthy'

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate

Kate Middleton is done dealing with Prince Harry amid stalemate
Cardi B explains why she hasn't put out second album yet

Cardi B explains why she hasn't put out second album yet
Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness

Kate Middleton, Prince William keep their heads cool over social media madness
Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT

Simon Cowell faces showdown over Amanda Holden power play in BGT
Usher talks Jennifer Goicoechea Super Bowl wedding: 'Even family didn't know'

Usher talks Jennifer Goicoechea Super Bowl wedding: 'Even family didn't know'
Ariana Grande snatches the crown from Kanye West with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande snatches the crown from Kanye West with ‘Eternal Sunshine'

Han So-hee returns to Korea with ‘heavy heart' amid Ryu Jun-yeol dating scandal

Han So-hee returns to Korea with ‘heavy heart' amid Ryu Jun-yeol dating scandal
Meghan Markle accused of buying ‘fake followers' for new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle accused of buying ‘fake followers' for new lifestyle brand