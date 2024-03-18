Prince Harry can't handle Queen Camilla: ‘So much resentment lives here'

Experts warn Prince Harry might not be able to handle the newfound power Queen Camilla holds in the monarchy.



Insights into this have been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent appearences with GB News.

It all began when Ms Schofield said, “Camilla has been working overtime to support the monarchy, just last month, she reportedly drove over six hours to a royal engagement after her flight was grounded because she reportedly didn’t want to let down her husband.”

Thus, “I think the fact that Queen Camilla is seen as leading the family is significant proof that Prince Harry would not return to temporarily support the family because Camilla’s elevated position is likely something not sitting well with him right now.”

“He loved Queen Elizabeth II, he likely resents the idea of Queen Camilla, and we know, he felt like that’s a position his mother should be in” as well.

Before concluding she also went on to add, “I imagine the idea of her leading the family is something he has a hard time digesting."