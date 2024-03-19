Kate Middleton related latest conspiracy theory dismissed, dubbed 'nonsense'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was seen for the first time in public since surgery looking happy and relaxed on shopping trip with husband Prince William.



However, fans even refused to believe she was Kate Middleton after the video of her and Prince William emerged online.

Many royal experts had also raised concerns over the latest video.

Amid these speculations, the customer who filmed Kate and William have blasted the wild online conspiracy theories as "nonsense".

Nelson Silva, 40, who took the video of the royal couple, was shopping for steak at the Windsor farm shop when he spotted the future king and queen in the bread aisle.

Speaking to The Sun, Nelson dismissed online conspiracies saying: "I'm not in that mindset and all of that was nonsense."

"I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere,” the customer said and added "Then William turned back and I thought 'hold on I know this person'. I said to the staff 'I think it's them' as I paid.”

He continued, “I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn't see a car.”