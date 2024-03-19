 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Photo: Truth behind Kristen Stewart’s bold outfits revealed
Photo: Truth behind Kristen Stewart’s bold outfits revealed

Kristen Stewart has seemingly doubled down on breaking stereotypes related to “female sexuality” through her latest fashion choices.

As fans will know, the Twilight Saga alum recently made some bold style statements while she was promoting her newest flick, Love Lies Bleeding.

Recently, an insider privy to Us Weekly shared what urged Kristen to do the “gayest thing ever.”

Speaking of the actress’s stylist, Tara Swennen, the source revealed, “Kristen and her stylist have taken her press tour looks as an opportunity to show everyone what the film is about.”

The insider further dished that Kristen wants to challenge stereotypes related to “female sexuality” through her bold step-outs. 

“Even if people don’t see the movie, Kristen is hoping they see her promo tour looks and are forced to deal with how they receive and react to female sexuality,” before noting, “when it’s not for the male gaze.”

“Kristen wants her outfits to shock, but also to show strength,” the remarked before signing off from the topic.

The report comes after the ex-girlfriend of Robert Pattinson clapped back at hateful comments that she received after posing bare for the latest Rolling Stone cover shoot.

Reacting to the backlash, Kristen claimed a few days back, “I think there’s a certain overt acknowledgement of a female sexuality that has its own volition in a way that is annoying for people who are sexist. It’s not remotely explicit, yeah.”

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more video

Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake' by Andy Cohen and more
Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed

Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles' succession planning exposed
Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?

Kim Kardashian makes worst misstep amid the Women's Month?
King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy video

King Charles' cancer ‘eating him alive' amid Kate-gate conspiracy
Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure

Kate Middleton's return to royal duties being planned secretly amid pressure
Kate Middleton forced to join William, kids on Easter Sunday amid scandal

Kate Middleton forced to join William, kids on Easter Sunday amid scandal
Jake Gyllenhaal's desire to portray 'Batman' sparks excitement: 'It's an honour'

Jake Gyllenhaal's desire to portray 'Batman' sparks excitement: 'It's an honour'
Prince Harry's plans for second book after Spare: report video

Prince Harry's plans for second book after Spare: report
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez finalize divorce as singer hints at being cheated on

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez finalize divorce as singer hints at being cheated on
Kate Middleton likely to be dragged in legal fight related to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton likely to be dragged in legal fight related to Meghan Markle?
Sophie Turner throws Joe Jonas for a loop by 'reactivating' divorce case

Sophie Turner throws Joe Jonas for a loop by 'reactivating' divorce case
Jennifer Lawrence exposes dark reality of Hollywood producers?

Jennifer Lawrence exposes dark reality of Hollywood producers?