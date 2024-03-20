 
Kate Middleton medical reports go through ‘major security breach'

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Kate Middleton hospital has seemingly launched an investigation over privacy breach claims.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent an abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, experienced a privacy threat when staff allegedly tried to sneak into her medical records.

As per Mirror.co.uk, one insider revealed: “This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family.”

The added: “Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

While The London clinic kept mum on the claims, they established: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.” 

