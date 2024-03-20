Kate Middleton medical reports go through ‘major security breach'

Kate Middleton hospital has seemingly launched an investigation over privacy breach claims.



The Princess of Wales, who underwent an abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, experienced a privacy threat when staff allegedly tried to sneak into her medical records.

As per Mirror.co.uk, one insider revealed: “This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family.”

The added: “Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

While The London clinic kept mum on the claims, they established: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”