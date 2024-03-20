Travis Kelce to host game show?

Taylor swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce is reportedly in talks to host the remake of Fox’s, “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”, an American quiz game show which would stream via Amazon Prime Video.



Variety reported that two insiders said that the rebooted version of the game show would feature celebrity guests in place of elementary schoolers.

But reportedly, producers of the show are bit hesitant to extend a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs star as he is running contract with the Chiefs until 2025.

The game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? was an American quiz show in which adult contestants compete to answer grade-school-level questions with the help of a group of actual elementary schoolers.



Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Was Originally hosted by Jeff Foxworthy on Fox, premiered in 2007 which aired till 2011. Later the channel discontinued the show. But then there was one more season in 2015 which was hosted by Foxworthy.

Then in 2019 Nickelodeon restored Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’s concept, and John Cena hosted the revived version for only one season.

As of right now, after hosting Saturday Night Live during March 2023, and his own reality dating show Catching Kelce, hosting Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? will be NFL star's third time if he lands the contract.

Kelce has already stepped in the entertainment world by producing two films, including My Dead Friend Zoe, premiered at SXSW at the beginning of March 2024, and King Pleasure, an upcoming documentary about Jean-Michel Basquiat, which will start production in summer of 2024.