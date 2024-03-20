Eminem to break four-year hiatus with new album, confirms Dr Dre

File Footage

Eminem, also known as Rap God, is set to make his electrifying return this year with a new tune, as confirmed by his long-time pal Dr Dre.



During an appearance at Jimmy Kimmel Live, the American record producer unveiled Eminem’s return as he shared, “Let me tell you something”.

“'Eminem is working on his own album which is coming out this year and I actually talked to him and he said it was okay for me to make that announcement right here on this show”, he said causing the audience to erupt in cheers.

Knowing that people would doubt the exciting news, Dre assured fans that he’d talked to the rapper and asked to break the news there.

The Death Row Records founder also hinted at his ‘fire’ collaborations in the album and added, “I'm actually going to hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow.”

“He holds his music close to his chest so I haven't heard complete [that he has produced on the album] but I'm going to hear and he's putting out an album this year”.

For those unfamiliar, the Mockingbird rapper will release his 12th studio album at any point in 2024, following his 2020 Music To Be Murdered By.

At age 51, the­ rapper stayed hush about projects e­ver since his storied career launched. Howeve­r, his close friend's word serves confirmation.

It's worth noting that Eminem and Dr Dre upheld the­ir 25-year partnership, teaming up e­arlier on 1999's Guilty Conscience from The Slim Shady LP.