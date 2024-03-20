Jake Gyllenhaal calls working with Denzel Washington 'a dream'

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal just teamed up to take the stage of Broadway in the newest adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy, Othello.

The Man on Fire star will be headlining the show by portraying the main character, Othello, meanwhile, the Nightcrawler actor will star as Iago, the play’s villain.

In Gyllenhaal’s latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he expressed his excitement in starring alongside Denzel Washington.

As the host, Jimmy Fallon, asked the 43-year-old star his sentiments about playing a role in one of the most famous classics, that too alongside Washington, Gyllenhaal replied, “It’s crazy.”

“Well, first of all, yeah, it’s Shakespeare, which is one thing, and then it’s with Denzel Washington, which is a whole other thing,” Gyllenhaal noted.



Explaining how it is an opportunity for him to learn more, Gyllenhaal added, “When you’re going to delve into something for that long where you know you’re going to learn — you know, you want to learn. And I don’t know if there are any two better people to learn from than Shakespeare and Denzel Washington.”

“It really is a dream. I mean, I obviously have been like — he’s been an idol of mine. I’ve just looked up to him for years,” Gyllenhaal further told the host as he expressed his admiration for Denzel Washington.