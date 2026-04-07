Ray Stevens recovery update: Country star hospitalised after breaking neck

The country star is 'fully mobile' after suffering a neck injury

Country star Ray Stevens is on the mend after being hospitalised in Nashville after breaking his neck.

The Grammy-winning musician, 87, is now recovering and has been advised to wear a neck brace for “approximately four weeks.”

The accident happened on Sunday, April 5, but he’s since been on the road to recovery. “Despite the injury, he remains fully mobile and in good spirits as he continues his recovery,” a press release stated.

Even amid the scare, Stevens is staying on track professionally. His upcoming album, Favorites Old & New, is still set for release this Friday.

Health concerns, however, have followed him in recent years. Last summer, Stevens underwent surgery after suffering a heart attack, forcing him to cancel several performances. Earlier in 2024, he told fans he was planning to scale back, announcing he would “stop performing regularly” at his Nashville venue by the end of the year.

But true to form, he returned by December to promote his album Say Whut?, showing the same resilience that has defined his decades-long career.