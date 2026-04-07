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‘Heated Rivalry' intimacy coordinator explains boundaries on set

Chala Hunter shares how Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie prepared for their scenes

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 07, 2026

‘Heated Rivalry&apos; intimacy coordinator explains boundaries on set
‘Heated Rivalry’ intimacy coordinator explains boundaries on set 

Chala Hunter, the intimacy coordinator for Heated Rivalry, has shared how Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie prepared for their steamy scenes.

The intimacy coordinator said that every intimate moment was carefully planned but still allowed the actors to perform naturally.

“I could say ‘kissing with an open mouth but no tongue,’” she explained, showing how she guides the scenes while letting the actors interpret them.

Hunter went on add that she spent hours talking with both actors, “Connor, Hudson, and I spoke for hours,” she said.

They, however, discussed “consent levels, boundaries, and their feelings about the scenes in immense detail.”

Before filming, each scene was broken down step by step so everyone felt clear and comfortable. Formal agreements called nudity riders were also used to set rules and expectations.

Because scenes were filmed out of order, Hunter kept track of the characters’ emotional and physical journey.

“I had a whole spreadsheet system tracking what episode we’re in and what came before,” she said.

Hunter then continued that her work is about more than logistics. “I was there to track these characters’ journey and their relationship with each other,” she said.

“That’s how intimately… I approach the work.”

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