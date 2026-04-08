Olivia Rodrigo announces new single, to be released on April 17

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her first new music in nearly two years, revealing that her new single Drop Dead will be released on 17 April.

The singer shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a photo of herself blowing a bubble with gum, the single's title embroidered on her shirt.

The track will be the first taste of her upcoming third album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, which is due out on 12 June.

Rodrigo recorded the album with producer Dan Nigro, her collaborator on both debut album Sour and its follow-up Guts.

Details about the project have been kept largely under wraps, but she offered a glimpse into its mood in a recent British Vogue cover story, describing it as full of "sad love songs."

Writing from a happy place, she admitted, was a genuine creative challenge.

"When you're experiencing that you're connected to someone, or feeling really good, you're not in your head thinking about bittersweet poems!" she said.

Rodrigo also reflected on what love reveals about a person.

"You're getting to the core of all of your issues: how you feel about yourself, your insecurities, what makes you joyful," she said.

"It feels like the most raw form of you, which is so scary and terrifying and uncomfortable, sometimes, but beautiful at times."

Drop Dead arrives on 17 April. You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love follows on 12 June.