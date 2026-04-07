Joe Eszterhas in talks with Emerald Fennell for 'Basic Instinct' reboot

Joe Eszterhas, the screenwriter who scandalized Hollywood with Basic Instinct in 1992, has revealed that negotiations are underway with Emerald Fennell to direct a reboot of the erotic thriller.

In an interview with The Guardian, Eszterhas described Fennell as “exactly right” for the project.

He praised her bold sensibility and willingness to confront controversy.

“The producers are negotiating with a really interesting director – a Brit, Emerald Fennell – who did Promising Young Woman and Wuthering Heights. Her sensibility is exactly right. She’s someone who is not afraid of controversy and sexuality. So I’m thrilled by that. I hope it works out,” he said.

The news immediately sparked intrigue, setting up a potential clash of creative visions.

Eszterhas, now 80, previously promised the reboot will be “wild and orga*mic,” brushing off critics who question his age with a defiant statement about his enduring appetite for provocation.

Fennell, meanwhile, has built her reputation on fearless, feminist storytelling that blends dark humor with sharp social critique.

The pairing suggests a reboot that could either lean into the original’s raw eroticism or reinvent it entirely for a new generation.

The original Basic Instinct, starring Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas, became infamous for its blend of sex, power, and danger, cementing its place in pop culture history.

A 2006 sequel failed to capture that spark, leaving the franchise dormant for two decades.

Eszterhas was not involved in that film, which was widely panned, but he has since struck a deal with Amazon to pen this new version.

As per Deadline, his vision for the reboot is “anti-woke,” raising questions about how Fennell’s perspective might reshape the film’s legacy of controversy.