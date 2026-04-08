Sabrina Carpenter talks about upcoming ‘very special' 2026 Coachella show'

Sabrina Carpenter has teased that her headlining set at the upcoming 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be the most "ambitious" show of her career.

Talking to Perfect Magazine, the 26-year-old Grammy winner revealed that she has spent seven months meticulously building the performance.

Unlike previous tours where she was quickly thrust into physical rehearsals, the House Tour singer has had the luxury of time to plan this "very special" appearance, which is scheduled for 10 and 17 April.

The festival marks a full-circle moment for Carpenter, who reflected on her first Coachella performance back in 2024.

That particular day was a milestone for the star, as it coincided with the release of her hit single Espresso, which she performed live for the first time on the stage.

Returning two years later as a headliner feels surreal for the singer, who is looking forward to celebrating the journey her music has taken since that breakout moment and seeing how many lives her songs have lived since they were first released.

This headlining slot is a significant step up for the pop star, serving as her first major U.S. performance since she wrapped her extensive 72-show Short n' Sweet Tour in November 2025.

The buzz around her set follows closely on the heels of her latest creative venture, the music video for her single House Tour from the Man's Best Friend album, which she co-directed alongside Margaret Qualley.

Fans can expect a performance that reflects the depth of her preparation, as she admitted this is probably the most time she has ever had to sit down and talk about a show while it was still in the building stages.

With the first weekend of the festival just days away, Carpenter seems ready to prove why she has earned her place at the top of the bill.