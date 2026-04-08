SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards 2026-2027: Dates revealed

SAG-AFTRA has officially revealed the dates for the next two Actor Awards ceremonies, with the 33rd annual show set to stream live on Netflix on Sunday, 28 February 2027.

The announcement, which came just moments after the Academy revealed its own schedule for the 99th and 100th Oscars, confirms that the guild's signature event will kick off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

In a move that gives the industry plenty of time to prepare, the organisation also locked in the date for the 34th Annual Actor Awards, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 20 February 2028.

These dates mark the fourth and fifth years of the ongoing partnership between SAG-AFTRA and Netflix, ensuring the ceremony remains accessible to a global audience.

Formerly known as the SAG Awards, the rebranded Actor Awards continue to be a vital bellwether for the Academy Awards.

This was proven yet again this year when all four individual winners, Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Sean Penn, and Amy Madigan, repeated their success at the Oscars.

With the 2027 ceremony falling exactly two weeks before the 99th Oscars on 14 March, the results are expected to be as influential as ever.

The Actor Awards hold a unique spot in the Hollywood calendar as the only televised ceremony dedicated exclusively to performers in both film and television.

The voting process is particularly significant because the winners are chosen by the guild’s own members, a diverse community of more than 160,000 performers.

This makes it the largest voting body in the entire awards landscape, often providing a much more accurate reflection of industry sentiment than smaller committees.

The show covers 15 different categories, celebrating everything from individual leading roles to the highly admired collective awards.

While fans are still buzzing about the most recent ceremony hosted by Kristen Bell, which saw Harrison Ford pick up the Lifetime Achievement Award, the focus now shifts to the 2026-2027 season.

Although the specific deadlines for submissions have yet to be confirmed, SAG-AFTRA has promised that more key dates will be released in the coming weeks.

For now, the "save-the-dates" are firmly in the diary, setting the stage for another two years of celebrating the best in the craft of acting on a worldwide platform.