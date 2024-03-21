Meghan Markle lifestyle brand dubbed ‘boring' in shocking poll

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand is not going to make big bucks, believe royal readers.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched American Riviera Orchard last week, is set to have a new cooking show on Netflix.

An industry insider told Page Six Style: "She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart - all the things she’s passionate about."

Commenting on Meghan’s new venture, Mirror.co.uk readers were quick to extend their disapproval.

One wrote: "It sounds so boring. And like she’s trying way too hard. Nah, I’ll pass thanks," while a second added: "How many more ideas does she have so far nothing works, where's the big bucks gonna come from?"

Another wrote: "The woman may well be hiring PR to plot a better image for herself to the citizens of the UK. However she will be throwing her dollars away on that one."

A fourth posted: "Markle's rhetoric was something new and exciting, well that went down like a lead balloon. Nothing to peak the interest, nothing innovative, just a rehash of others."