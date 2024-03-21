Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton update amid records breach issue

file footage

Kensington Palace has released an update Kate Middleton amid new medical records breach reports.

The Princess of Wales continued her early years project amid her recovery at Adelaide Cottage to improve the growth of infants

Kensington Palace said: "The Princess has been kept updated throughout the process."

It comes as the London Clinic admitted there had been a breach in Kate’s medical records. The clinic, which has a history of treating royals with discretion, also treated King Charles’ prostate a week after Kate’s abdominal surgery on January 17.

The King’s records have remained safe amidst the breach, which took place after the Princess was discharged on January 29.

Kate has been embroiled in rumors and conspiracy theories around her health and whereabouts since she received the surgery and spent time away from the public eye.

The Princess was first seen after two months in March when she was being driven by her mom Carole Middleton. She was next spotted riding with William in his car.

Now, a video of the duo shopping in Windsor has become the center of conspiracies, with fans suggesting the woman in the video is a Kate Middleton look-alike and not Kate herself.