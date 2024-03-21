 
Drew Barrymore wants to end shame over what comes after marriage fail

By
Web Desk
|

Thursday, March 21, 2024

A three-time divorcee Drew Barrymore is dismissing the shame that comes along with the divorce which is prevalent in society.

In her daytime talk show, the actress opened up about taking control of the narrative that puts the women down after the split.

"I had so much shame around divorce and for some reason something happened and I said, 'I'm no longer willing to feel this way,'" she shared.

The 49-year-old continued, “And it just lifted from me. And I just thought, when you get a divorce, you're saving the precious commodity we have on this planet, which is only our time."

The mother-of-two continued, "When you're truly in a situation that isn't functioning the way that optimally it hopes and wishes to be, we accept that and we improve our quality of life by moving forward.”

“And divorce now to me, I don't have shame around it. I'm, like, totally liberated."

Drew had three partners, whom she had tied the knot that included Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green, and Will Kopelman. 

